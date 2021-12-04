Lexington Christmas Parade back after the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of Christmas carols and cheers filled Main Street in downtown Lexington as the Christmas parade was back in the city. People of all ages came out to celebrate the decades-long holiday tradition.

“I am very excited about the parade. I’m very excited about getting to see all the people in the parade and waving,” said Sadie Preston, Kentucky Young Miss.

It was their first Lexington Christmas parade for these young girls, and they were so happy to be there and see all the people.

“I’m excited to see everybody throw out candy and see all of the cars that they designed, and I think it will be cool,” said Malaysia Adams, Kentucky Petite Miss.

“I think the parade will be pretty good,” Remi Henry, Kentucky Tiny Miss.

For most people, the best part of the parade was not just a single float or music, but just seeing people all back out in Lexington to enjoy the holidays once again.

“It’s great to be out. The weather is as nice as you can get in December. It’s just good to see everyone out having a good time,” said Brett Loch, attendee.

Bret, his wife, and his dog have been coming to the parade for years. He has a family member in the Lafayette band who’s walking in the parade.

“The music, the myriad of cars, and just really the crowd seeing people out and enjoying themselves,” said Loch.

