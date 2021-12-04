Kentucky Volleyball beats SEMO, advances as title defense begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats earned the 7th seed in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship and are hosting a sub-regional as they begin their National Title defense.

UK hosts the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional began Friday night inside Memorial Coliseum with opponents including West Virginia, Illinois, and Southeast Missouri State.

The Cats swept SEMO Friday in three sets. Earlier in the night, Illinois beat West Virginia in four sets.

The win marked the 100th for the 2021 senior class in their time in Lexington.

The Cats will face off against the Fighting Illini on Saturday at 5 p.m. as they look to advance to the second round of the tournament.

