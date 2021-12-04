Advertisement

Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Authorities said Kentucky coal miner has died in an accident at an underground mine.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said 48-year-old Lester Daugherty Jr. suffered critical injuries while performing maintenance at a 16,000-foot deep River View mine in Waverly.

The state Division of Mine Safety sent investigators to the mine Saturday.

Mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and the mine was closed for the investigation. Daugherty, of Sturgis, was a mechanic with 16 years of experience.

Officials said the Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine in October.

