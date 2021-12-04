Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall named Head Coach at Troy

LEXINGTON, Ky./TROY, Ala. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and his UK football staff will be looking for a new member after Troy University announced the hiring of Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall to be their new head coach, according to a release from the university.

Sumrall was hired by the Cats to coach inside linebackers after a stint at Ole Miss, which followed a tenure as an assistant head coach under Neal Brown at Troy.

Sumrall also played at Kentucky from 2002-2004, starting every game in 2004. He was also a graduate assistant at Kentucky under Rich Brooks from 2005-2007.

“Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family,” Sumrall said. “I am humbled and extremely grateful to [Chancellor] Dr. [Jack] Hawkins, [Athletic Director] Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can’t wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level.”

The news conference announcing his hire will be Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.