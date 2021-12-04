Advertisement

Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall named Head Coach at Troy

Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy University as the new head football coach.
Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy University as the new head football coach.(Source: Troy University)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky./TROY, Ala. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and his UK football staff will be looking for a new member after Troy University announced the hiring of Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall to be their new head coach, according to a release from the university.

Sumrall was hired by the Cats to coach inside linebackers after a stint at Ole Miss, which followed a tenure as an assistant head coach under Neal Brown at Troy.

Sumrall also played at Kentucky from 2002-2004, starting every game in 2004. He was also a graduate assistant at Kentucky under Rich Brooks from 2005-2007.

“Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family,” Sumrall said. “I am humbled and extremely grateful to [Chancellor] Dr. [Jack] Hawkins, [Athletic Director] Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can’t wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level.”

The news conference announcing his hire will be Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in Southern Kentucky
Bell County Courthouse
Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky
Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County
Police: No shots fired at Perry Central
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Show - December 3, 2021
Kentucky Volleyball beats SEMO, advances as title defense begins
.
Johnson Central falls to Boyle County 30-13
Pikeville fans pack the stands for their sixth state title