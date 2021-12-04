Community college preps for upcoming bluegrass concert

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) are prepping for their annual bluegrass concert.

The concert will be held in Hyden on Monday at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass at the HCTC Leslie County Center.

It will provide the region a chance to witness the music students have been working on.

Mayor of Hyden Carol Joseph said genres will include bluegrass, traditional, and Christmas carols.

“It’s a good time to celebrate mountain culture. A lot of them are mountain traditional songs and bluegrass, of course, is always very dear to people’s heart here in the mountains,” she said. “Also, it’s really neat to see what they do over there and what a beautiful setting they have.”

Joseph adds doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

