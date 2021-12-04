Cloudy and dry to start the weekend, but showers are on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We start the weekend on a dry note, but a cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures to the mountains by Sunday and Monday.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather remains quiet through Saturday night. We stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Into Sunday, we stay mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by the afternoon. However, it looks like the majority of the rain will hold off until Sunday night. Highs on Sunday top out in the mid-60s.

Better rain chances return to the mountains by Sunday night as a cold front begins to sweep through the area. Showers are likely as we stay mostly cloudy. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Unsettled Weather Sticks Around

Showers will be likely into Monday morning as we stay under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-and-upper-50s. However, after the cold front, temperatures quickly fall into the low-and-middle-40s! We start to dry out by Monday evening and overnight. Lows on Monday night fall into the mid-and-upper-20s.

We stay mostly dry on Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower or two, but the majority of us stay dry. It will be a chilly day with highs staying in the mid-40s.

Wednesday is looking soggy. Showers will be likely as we stay mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances stick around into the end of the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers possible on Thursday. Highs look to top out in the mid-50s.

A few showers are possible on Friday, but we will be warmer. Highs creep into the lower-60s across the region.

Scattered showers look to stick around into Saturday, too. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.