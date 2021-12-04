Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Bell County Courthouse
Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky
Skeletal remains found in Southern Kentucky
Police: No shots fired at Perry Central
Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County

Latest News

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect told counselors gun drawing was game design
Plenty of gifts were given by Santa at Thankful Hearts Food Pantry's 20th Christmas Giveaway.
Churches across the country travel to Pike County for Christmas giveaway
The city of Pikeville is preparing for the holiday season with plenty of lights throughout the...
Pikeville prepares for the holidays by lighting up Bob Amos Park
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge
Community college preps for upcoming bluegrass concert
Community college preps for upcoming bluegrass concert