Belfry trails Paducah Tilghman at the half.

.
.(Camille Gear/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been the Isaac Dixon show so far in Lexington.

The Belfry running back has burst for 155 yards and two touchdowns but the Pirates trail Paducah Tilghman 21-13.

Both of Paducah Tilghman’s scores come from touchdown passes from Jack James to Camdon Marshall, including one with 11 seconds to go in the half.

The Blue Tornado scored again after Belfry fumbled the kick with 7 seconds left and Paducah Tilghman capitalized with another 35-yard TD from James to Marshall.

