500-acre wildfire burns in Buchanan County, Va

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - A large wildfire, more than 500 acres in size, broke out in the Big Rock area of Buchanan County, Virginia.

According to Rocky Wood, a Forest Technician for Virginia Forestry, the fire started in Kentucky and traveled over the state line.

The fire is 60% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to CBS-affiliate WJHL.

Wood said Virginia Forestry is currently protecting 16 homes and 12 structures, but none have been burnt as this time.

