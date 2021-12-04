500-acre wildfire burns in Buchanan County, Va
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - A large wildfire, more than 500 acres in size, broke out in the Big Rock area of Buchanan County, Virginia.
According to Rocky Wood, a Forest Technician for Virginia Forestry, the fire started in Kentucky and traveled over the state line.
The fire is 60% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to CBS-affiliate WJHL.
Wood said Virginia Forestry is currently protecting 16 homes and 12 structures, but none have been burnt as this time.
