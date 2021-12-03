Work week closes on spring-like note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been basking in the sunshine here the past couple of days as temperatures have felt more like early spring than early winter, we’ve got more warm temperatures on the way but changes in the forecast are also on the horizon.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another warm and breezy day around the mountains today, with even a few clouds working in this evening. Those clouds should continue to increase overnight. That will keep overnight lows from falling too far, only down into the middle to upper 40s overnight.

More sun and cloud mix expected as we begin the first weekend of December, with slightly cooler temperatures expected as we work into the day on Saturday. I can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle, but it looks like many of us will stay dry. Daytime highs stay mild, but cooler than recent days, topping out around 60° or so. Overnight lows do try to fall into the upper 30s as clouds begin to make their way back into the region ahead of our next weathermaker.

Finishing up the Weekend

Rain chances return to the forecast as we head into Sunday, and mainly Sunday night. Clouds will continue to stream in ahead of our next cold front, as breezy conditions help highs surge back into the lower to middle 60s. Showers then look to break out as the front moves through late Sunday and early into Monday morning. Temperatures should start falling early Monday morning as we only reach the low to middle 40s for daytime highs. We’ll slowly dry out and attempt to clear out during the day.

Models are still a mess for middle to late next week as we look to get a break with a cool day on Tuesday before more showers move in along another front late Wednesday and into Thursday. Even after the rain moves through, temperatures look to warm from the upper 40s on Tuesday to the lower 60s by Thursday and Friday. We’re keeping a close eye on this one as well as this storm looks to have a bit more strength to it compared to our last few storms.

