UK legends Tom Leach and Mike Pratt hosting book signing in Hazard Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Voice of the Kentucky Wildcats and a Kentucky All-American will make a stop in Hazard on Friday.

Tom Leach and Mike Pratt will be at the Read Spotted Newt from 4 until 6 p.m. for a signing of their new book “Kentucky Basketball: Two Decades Behind The Scenes”.

Leach posted the news on his Facebook page earlier this week. He said in the post this will be the first in a series of signings on their tour.

If you miss them in Hazard, they will also be in Lexington on Saturday and Sunday.

