UK grad & newly crowned Miss USA Elle Smith ready to represent nation at Miss Universe

University of Kentucky graduate and Miss Kentucky Elle Smith is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant after being crowned Miss USA.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky graduate and Miss Kentucky Elle Smith is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant after being crowned Miss USA.

It has been a whirlwind journey for the young journalist. Smith has gone from representing Kentucky to the entire country. Next stop, the world.

She’s currently in quarantine in Israel as she prepares to compete in just her third pageant ever.

We caught up with her to learn more about how her life has changed.

“I’m in complete shock. I did not know what was going on. It was such a surreal moment, but the first thing that I wanted were my parents and just to celebrate with them because they supported me along this journey,” Smith said.

The 23-year-old will go from competing as Miss Kentucky at Miss USA to competing as Miss USA at Miss Universe in less than a month.

Smith says, at this point, she’s still letting it all sink in.

“It was a little bit overwhelming to be honest because it was such a quick turnaround, but I’m extremely grateful,” Smith said.

Smith works as a reporter in Louisville.

She worked hard to prepare for the swimsuit and evening gown events but thinks her communication skills are what really set her apart from her fellow contestants at Miss USA.

“You know, being a reporter you are going out every single day speaking to people from different perspectives and as a titleholder, you’re doing the same exact thing,” Smith said. “So, I think those skills being a reporter transcended to my pageantry career so I’m going to attribute it to that.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Miss USA: Pageantry re-imagined.” It lived up to its name with transgender contestant Miss Nevada and Connecticut’s first Afghani contestant to compete at Miss USA.

Smith made history as well, as the first Black Miss Kentucky to win the national title.

Despite being just her third pageant ever, Smith feels confident about competing at Miss Universe. It’s far from her first time on television, so she’s used to the pressure.

“You’ve just got to bring it,” Smith said. “You’ve got to be the most confident woman in the room you’ve got to know you’re strengths you’re weaknesses. You got to show the world you are capable of holding that title.”

The reigning Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, will crown her successor in less than two weeks on Sunday, December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
