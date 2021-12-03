Toys for Tots gives toys to kids in Leslie County

Advertisement

By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, officials with the city of Hyden and Leslie County got an opportunity to give toys to children in the community.

A spur-of-the-moment opportunity from Toys For Tots allowed people in the area to collect the toys.

The Mayor of Hyden, Carol Joseph said there would be enough to give two toys each to every kid in the county.

The people involved rented a U-Haul in Williamsburg and went to collect the donations. In total, they collected more than 3,200 toys.

Joseph added the county is on the list with Toys for Tots now, so they will be better prepared for next year.

