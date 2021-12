HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Reports started coming in to the WYMT newsroom Friday morning about potential shots fired at Perry Central.

We now know it was a false alarm.

Work crews near the building were using nail guns, which someone mistook for gunshots.

A student told WYMT that “everyone is okay.”

