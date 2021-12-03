Pikeville Medical Center officials celebrate new projects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was a big day for Pikeville Medical Center as officials opened the new children’s hospital, plus announced new expansions and other projects.

The Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital at Pikeville Medical Center opened on the second floor, allowing an expanded focus on pediatric care.

“It seems like it was just yesterday that we were looking at the plans and here we are today, opening,” said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn.

The opening of the children’s hospital will provide more access to pediatric care in the region, something that previously may have necessitated traveling out of the region.

“It’s the dream of every parent and of every grandparent,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who attended Thursday’s ceremony. “That our kids and grandkids will never have to leave this state, or the region they’re from, because every opportunity isn’t available to them.”

Two hospitalists were hired to run the inpatient hospital, which now has ten beds, which can also be converted into ICU beds if needed. The ultimate goal, according to officials, is to “crawl, walk, then run.”

While celebrating the opening of the Mettu Children’s Hospital, officials also broke ground on an expansion to the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.

The expansion will provide for full service treatment and follow-up care, giving patients advanced treatment close to home.

“Expansion is necessary to provide advanced cancer care and to save even more lives,” said Ron Burchett, who sits on the hospital’s board of directors.

The expansion will be 7,000 square feet, accommodating 24 private suites as well as a cancer-specific pharmacy on the 11th floor.

The hospital also opened Scrubs and More, it’s own store for scrubs and supplies. Staff previously waited months for scrubs, but now have easy access to new ones right on the hospital’s campus.

