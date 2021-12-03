Pikeville fans pack the stands for their sixth state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kroger Field was filled with fans wearing maroon and white Friday.

The break from the typical Kentucky blue was thanks to the Pikeville boys football team playing for their sixth state championship.

Fans called the game a rollercoaster, but the ride ended well, with the Pikeville boys winning 30-27 to take home the hardware.

“It’s just full of emotion. You know, we know how hard these boys work year-round,” said Cassidy Slater, a Pikeville cheerleader. “And just to go out there and be in that environment with them, we know how much it means and to the community, for all the support, it’s just another winning the books. Number 6.”

Pikeville is one of three teams competing for a state title this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.