LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of the 1987 state title game, Pikeville takes on the Russellville Panthers for the Class 1A State Title.

After the 1st half, Pikeville leads 30-20. Junior RB Blake Birchfield leads scoring with 2 touchdowns and 141 yards.

Pikeville vs Russellville First Half Stats (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.