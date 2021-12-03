JC wrestler signs with Kent State

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Johnson Central wrestler accomplished his lifelong dream Thursday.

Reece Goss signed with Kent State.

“I’ve dreamed of this ever since I was little, going to the next level in Division 1, so, all the hard work I’ve put in seems like everything’s just paid off,” said Goss.

Goss is a two-time district champion and is also on the football team. He will make the trip to Lexington as the Golden Eagles face Boyle County.

