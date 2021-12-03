Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in Southern Kentucky
Bell County Courthouse
Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky
Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County
Police: No shots fired at Perry Central
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property

Latest News

Crews have began clearing the area of brush and preparing for construction of the new park. The...
Floyd County officials sign deed for land to build new park
Pike County Emergency Management has begun using the Rave 911 system. The system allows for...
Pike County begins using new mass emergency notification system
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces 64 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline