Advertisement

Graduation ceremony held Lexington’s latest class of firefighter recruits

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department held a graduation Friday for Firefighter Recruit Class 69.

27 recruits, 26 males and one female, went through 24 weeks of training to make it to graduation and are ready to embark on a new journey.

“It’s gonna be different cause, like, you know, it’s surreal, but it’s a sigh of relief at the same time and moving into the next step is exciting,” said recruit Tamara Taylor.

Taylor was the only female in the class. Taylor hopes that other women will follow in her footsteps to become first responders in Lexington.

“It was definitely intimidating at first but all of the guys were amazing and including me in everything, the training was fun difficult,” Taylor said.

Lieutenant Joe McIntyre has been a Lexington firefighter for 28 years. He’s taught 177 recruits and Class 69 is the last recruiting class before he retires.

“It’s good to see them get to this point so they can get their career started and somebody has to take our place,” Lt. McIntyre said.

As the recruits begin their career, and Lt. McIntyre ends his, he has a piece of advice for the graduates.

“My advice to them would be to pay attention to detail, listen, and do what you are told,” Lt. McIntyre said.

All of the recruits have their new assigned homes at the 24 Lexington fire stations.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in Southern Kentucky
Bell County Courthouse
Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky
Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County
Police: No shots fired at Perry Central
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property

Latest News

Crews have began clearing the area of brush and preparing for construction of the new park. The...
Floyd County officials sign deed for land to build new park
Pike County Emergency Management has begun using the Rave 911 system. The system allows for...
Pike County begins using new mass emergency notification system
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces 64 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update
Graduation ceremony held Lexington’s latest class of firefighter recruits
WATCH | Graduation ceremony held Lexington’s latest class of firefighter recruits
University of Kentucky graduate and Miss Kentucky Elle Smith is set to represent the country in...
UK grad & newly crowned Miss USA Elle Smith ready to represent nation at Miss Universe