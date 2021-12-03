Governor Andy Beshear announces 64 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,813 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 794,816.

669 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 972 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 284 people remain in the ICU, with 156 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.21%.

The Governor also announced 64 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 11,091.

99 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County leads the state with an incidence rate of 123.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.