Gov. Andy Beshear announces major funding for Pike County water systems

By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $2.1 million in water infrastructure funding to the leaders of Pike County on Thursday.

Officials in Pikeville and Elkhorn will split the award on three projects to deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water systems throughout the county.

The funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

”Clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “Everybody deserves to have those water lines to their home, and your difference in standard of living having that sanitary sewer system makes an enormous difference to your family and to your kids lives.”

Officials estimate that the Cleaner Water Program will create nearly 3,800 jobs across the Commonwealth.

