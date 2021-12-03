Floyd County officials sign deed for land to build new park

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams officially signed the deed for a large plot of land directly adjacent to Betsy Layne Elementary School in order to build a park for Floyd County’s District 4, which was the only district in the county without a park.

Soon after, work started to clear the area of brush and construction will begin soon, which is making community members and officials excited.

“We’re excited,” said Judge Williams. “We’re excited for the kids here locally. This is something that has been a need here for a long time and it works out really well with the school being next door so that the kids can use the park.”

The park will feature playground equipment, a walking track, a tee-ball field, basketball courts, volleyball courts, as well as picnic shelters.

Judge Williams also says this could not have been possible without the help of State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty as well as Floyd County District 4 Magistrate Ronnie Akers. He also said the park is expected to be finished in approximately a year.

