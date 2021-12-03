Advertisement

First Lady Britainy Beshear visits two Eastern Kentucky schools

First Lady Britainy Beshear
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL/CLAY COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Clay County and Middlesboro High Schools had the opportunity to visit with First Lady Britainy Beshear this week.

The first lady visited students who participate in the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky (JAG) program on Wednesday.

“Kentucky has a bright future with students like these, and JAG will help these students achieve their dreams” she said in a Facebook post.

Beshear worked with a group of students at Middlesboro High School to complete in a spaghetti/marshmallow challenge that encourages students to work together.

“She spoke with the students and reminded them that whatever walk in life they come from, that they need to be always moving forward in a positive and productive manner,” Officials with the MHS JAG program said on their page.

