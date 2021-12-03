Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 10 said in a release that officials received a call early Friday morning about an accidental shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Bell County 911 center.

Police said an investigation found that a gun fired accidentally when being traded between employees.

The bullet hit Dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23. He was taken to Pineville Community Health Center and was later pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner.

An autopsy will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.

