Crews battle suspicious fire at old McDowell Elementary School

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Friday morning to the scene of a fire at a closed elementary school.

Left Beaver Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before noon where they found a large amount of smoke coming from the primary building.

The school has been closed since 2017 after Floyd County schools relocated its location to break the cycle of continual flooding in the building.

William Parker, a firefighter with Left Beaver Fire Rescue, said vacant buildings pose a higher threat during the winter for fires.

“It happens in the big cities all the time, just as it does here. These buildings sit empty, and people set them on fire,” Parker said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire but say it is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

