A breakdown of the weekend’s state championships

The road ends here. Let’s take a look at the three games of interest on Friday and Saturday as Pikeville, Belfry and Johnson Central look to take home the state title in their respective classes.

Class 1A

Pikeville (11-2) vs. Russellville (12-1) – 12/3, Noon

How Pikeville got here: defeated Phelps 49-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Hazard 28-6 (District Final), defeated Williamsburg 50-21 (Region Final), defeated Raceland 36-7 (State Semifinal)

How Russellville got here: bye (District Semifinal), defeated Crittenden County 24-7 (District Final), defeated Newport Central Catholic 21-0 (Region Final), defeated Bethlehem 34-21 (State Semifinal)

It does not always work out to where the two best teams in the class are playing for all the marbles but that is the case here. It will be a clash of the Panthers as Russellville and Pikeville are ranked 1-2 in the RPI rankings. Both teams also have a history of winning multiple state titles. Russellville has taken home the state championship three times with the most recent occurrence coming in 1990. Pikeville has won five state championships as Chris McNamee’s crew left Kroger Field with their last title just two seasons ago. These two teams also met back in the 1987 Class A State Championship game as Pikeville knocked off Russellville in that contest with a 28-6 victory, putting the finishing touches on a perfect season.

With the exception of their two losses against Lexington Christian and Madison Central, Pikeville has enjoyed another tremendous season. They made short work of Raceland last week, winning their fourth consecutive game by at least three touchdowns. The maroon and white Panthers were paced by junior Blake Birchfield as the leading rusher in 1A generated 192 yards and three scores on 22 rushes. Isaac McNamee was solid in the passing game as well as the senior threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Wade Hensley led the team in the receiving department with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Senior Zac Lockhart had a good outing as well with four receptions for 74 yards and a score. Pikeville had three interceptions against the Rams. Pikeville comes into the championship game with the sixth-

highest scoring offense in the class at 34.2 PPG while giving up the second-fewest points per game at 9.8 PPG.

Taking a look at Russellville, Head Coach Mikie Benton has led the program back to the final for the first time in 31 years. Russellville’s only blot on the copybook up to this point came at the hands of Glasgow in week two as the Scotties also made a deep postseason run before being eliminated last week. Russellville has not lost since then, winning 11 in a row and holding their opponents to single digits in seven of those victories. In the region championship clash against Newport Central Catholic, the Panthers were locked in a scoreless tie heading into the final quarter before rattling off 21 unanswered points to take down the Thoroughbreds. Like Pikeville, Russellville gets their offense going with the running game as senior Jovari Gamble is the class’s eight-leading rusher at 108 yards per game. Gamble tallied 180 yards and two scores against Bethlehem last week. Gamble and Birchfield are tied for the second-most rushing scores in 1A with 23. Senior Lennon Ries delivered two touchdown passes to go along with 145 yards as fellow senior Anthony Woodard was on the receiving end of both of Ries’ touchdown passes against the Eagles. Russellville is scoring 32.5 PPG, good enough for seventh-best in the class while allowing just 10.7 PPG, third-best in the class in that statistic. Senior Chevis Elliott leads the class in interceptions with nine.

Class 3A

Belfry (8-5) vs. Paducah Tilghman (8-5) – 12/4, Noon

How Belfry got here: defeated Pike Central 57-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Lawrence County 21-14 (District Final), defeated Bell County 41-20 (Region Final), defeated East Carter 48-26 (State Semifinal)

How Paducah Tilghman got here: defeated Trigg County 55-22 (District Semifinal), defeated Union County 31-28 (District Final), defeated Christian Academy-Louisville 41-34 (Region Final), defeated Glasgow 39-20 (State Semifinal)

Both of these schools endured trials and tribulations during the regular season but have bounced back and are now the last two standing in this class. The Pirates are looking to add an eighth trophy to the trophy case as the Pirates won their last championship in 2019. The Blue Tornado is back in the state title game for the first time since 2009 as they defeated Somerset to bring it home for the third time in program history. This will also be the second time that

these two schools have met for the state championship as Paducah Tilghman defeated Belfry back in the 1985 3A State Championship Game, 29-14.

To say that Philip Haywood’s squad got off to a terrible start would be an understatement. The Pirates had not started a season so poorly since 1947, losing their first four games (five if you include the cancelation against Lexington Christian). The brutal non-district schedule proved to be beneficial once again, though as Belfry got hot in the postseason. With the exception of Lawrence County, the Pirates have won all of their playoff games by at least 21 points. In last week’s win against East Carter, Belfry ran for a season-high 560 yards. Isaac Dixon has led the charge for the Pirates all season long and the senior did so once again against the Raiders, piling up 245 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Dixon also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Senior Zayne Hatfield had an outstanding performance as well, racking up 155 rushing yards and a score. Sophomore Dre Young tallied 86 yards and two touchdowns. Dixon is averaging 134 yards per game in the class, good enough for fourth-best while his 24 rushing scores slot him into third. The Pirates are averaging 31.8 PPG, making them the ninth-highest scoring team in 3A while giving up 22.9 PPG, good enough for 15th best in that category.

Like Belfry, Paducah Tilghman picked the best time of the season to play their best football. The Blue Tornado opened the season on the right note with a win against McCracken County but things went awry for Sean Thompson’s crew after that, dropping three straight contests. The Blue Tornado finished the regular season winning three of their last five games but really got things rolling in the second season, pulling off three incredible upsets. After taking care of business handily against Trigg County the second time around to begin the playoffs, Paducah Tilghman went to Morganfield to stun Union County. That win was followed by another shocking victory against CAL then another phenomenal display against the Scotties. The Blue Tornado are led by Quarterback Jack James as the freshman is second in 3A in passing touchdowns with 32. James is averaging the third most passing yards per game in the class at 205 YPG. James threw for 197 yards and three scores against Glasgow. Sophomore Malachi Rider has had a solid season as well, rushing for a little more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. The receiving corps is led by Brian Thomas as the senior has caught the second-most passes in the class with 52 receptions and is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns with 12. Paducah Tilghman comes into this week with the seventh-highest scoring offense in the class at 33.5 PPG. The Blue Tornado is surrendering 24.7 PPG, good enough for 17th best in the class.

Class 4A

Boyle County (13-1) vs. Johnson Central (11-1) – 12/3, 8 p.m.

How Boyle County got here: defeated Anderson County 52-12 (District Semifinal), defeated Lexington Catholic 47-13 (District Final), defeated Scott 51-14 (Region Final), defeated Logan County 54-16 (State Semifinal)

How Johnson Central got here: defeated Clay County 56-7 (District Semifinal), defeated Letcher Central 50-14 (District Final), defeated Corbin 34-13 (Region Final), defeated Franklin County 42-24 (State Semifinal)

For the second time in three years, the Rebels and Golden Eagles will play in a winner-take-all scenario at Kroger Field. Johnson Central came out on top in the 2019 title game with a 21-20 victory. These two teams have also met two other times in the last 12 seasons. Boyle County won both of those contests with the first one being a 49-7 rout back in 2009 while the 2010 clash displayed a much closer affair with a 36-29 triumph for the Rebels. Boyle County will be looking for its second consecutive state title and tenth overall. The Rebels outlasted Franklin County in last season’s final with a 31-28 win in overtime. The Golden Eagles are looking to take home their third state title, having also won one back in 2016.

Justin Haddix’s team has lost only once this season. That defeat came at the hands of 2A state finalist Lexington Christian, 35-28 back in the second week of the season. Otherwise, it has been another dominant season for the football powerhouse that resides in Danville. The Rebels have the highest margin of victory in the class and one of the highest in the state as they are defeating their opponents by an average of about 31 PPG. Boyle County has not had any problems climbing the postseason ladder, taking down the opposition by at least 37 points in all four contests. Quarterback Jagger Gillis has thrown for more than 2,400 yards and has tallied 28 touchdowns through the air. The senior leads the class in completion percentage, completing 69.2% of his passes and has recorded just five interceptions which is the fewest out of QBs that have at least 200 pass attempts. Gillis threw for 173 yards and a touchdown in the victory against Logan County. Avery Bodner leads the team in rushing as the sophomore has compiled 1,107 rushing yards and 15 scores. Senior Cole Lanter is second in the class in receptions with 72 and has a class-leading 19 receiving touchdowns. The Rebels are averaging 43.3 PPG in the class as that ties them with Johnson Central for the most points per game in 4A. Boyle County is allowing just 12.4 PPG, third-fewest in the class.

It is not a secret that the Golden Eagles have dealt with a lot of adversity but have used that as motivation and are now just one step away from getting back to the mountain top. Johnson Central has been sensational since the loss of the beloved Jim Matney, rattling off nine wins in a row and winning those games by at least 18 points. The Golden Eagles made short work of their district counterparts but raised eyebrows with their resounding victory against one of the class

favorites in the Corbin Redhounds. They backed that victory up with redemption against Franklin County, a game where the Golden Eagles fell against the Flyers last season. Johnson Central has been exceptional in the running game this season and they proved that point once again against Franklin County, rushing for 428 yards. The unit was led by Zack McCoart as the freshman racked up 199 yards and three scores. Junior Chase Price eclipsed the century mark as well with 105 yards to go along with two touchdowns. The Golden Eagles had two takeaways against the Flyers. The Golden Eagles are giving up the eighth-fewest points per game in the class at 15.8 PPG.

