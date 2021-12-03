Belfry looks to complete the turnaround

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Phillip Haywood has been through a lot of things while the head coach at Belfry, but never a rough early start.

From the ashes of what look liked a lost season, they’re back in the Bluegrass competing for a title.

Starting off with losses to Pulaski County, Covington Catholic, Louisville Central and Pikeville and a COVID loss to LCA, the Pirates opened up 2021 with their worst start since 1947.

“I thought we’d win all those games,” said senior lineman Cameron Hensley. “But we’d just come up short. It wasn’t very good.”

“We thought that (the schedule) would probably help us get better as the season went on,” said Haywood. “There’s no better way to learn your weaknesses than to play good teams so we found out a lot about our weaknesses early in the year.”

Belfry did learn, rattling off four straight wins to go undefeated in district play, get past Lawrence County for the district championship, upset Bell County on Log Mountain, and punch their ticket at East Carter.

“We weren’t sure if we could’ve beaten East Carter 5 or 6 weeks ago,” Haywood said, “but we could Friday night. We’ve really improved so much over the course of the year. I’m so proud of our kids and our coaches for just hanging in there and believing in themselves over the course of the year.”

Now they face a new challenge in familiar territory, going up against a Paducah Tilghman team from that has been on a similar collision course as the Pirates.

“We got to go up and do what we do,” said Hensley. “We got to bust people in the mouth and we’re going to play our style of football and make them try to adjust to us. We’re not going to try to adjust to them.”

The Pirates take on Paducah Tilghman on Saturday at noon at Kroger Field.

