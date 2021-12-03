Bear activity closes backcountry campsites at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

(WYMT) - If you enjoy camping at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, you may have to re-plan your trip.

Park officials said due to recent bear activity, they are closing three backcountry campsites through December 18th.

Hensley Horse Camp

Chadwell Gap

Martin’s Fork

Officials remind park visitors to take precautions to avoid bears during their visit.

