Bear activity closes backcountry campsites at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - If you enjoy camping at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, you may have to re-plan your trip.

Park officials said due to recent bear activity, they are closing three backcountry campsites through December 18th.

  • Hensley Horse Camp
  • Chadwell Gap
  • Martin’s Fork

Officials remind park visitors to take precautions to avoid bears during their visit.

