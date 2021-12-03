Bear activity closes backcountry campsites at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - If you enjoy camping at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, you may have to re-plan your trip.
Park officials said due to recent bear activity, they are closing three backcountry campsites through December 18th.
- Hensley Horse Camp
- Chadwell Gap
- Martin’s Fork
Officials remind park visitors to take precautions to avoid bears during their visit.
