Above average temperatures carry us into the weekend, big drop on the way by the end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is shaping up to be another beautiful day in the mountains, but some big changes are on the way by the end of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

After a cooler morning, the sunshine will push our daytime highs toward the 70-degree mark. It honestly would not surprise me if someone gets there today. London did yesterday. It’s been a very mild stretch of weather for early December.

A few clouds will move in tonight. That will only allow lows to drop into the upper 40s to around 50.

Good luck to Pikeville, Johnson Central and Belfry in the state high school championship games this weekend!

Weekend Forecast

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, at least until the end of it. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with maybe a few more clouds at times and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

Sunday, we should start out with some sunshine, but the clouds will quickly take over as a big-time cold front approaches the region that evening. Unless something changes, I don’t think we see a drop of rain during the day or even into the first part of the night. The front will move through in the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

Right now, I believe we will see a midnight high on Monday before temperatures crash during the daytime hours. Rain chances should start overnight and could linger through late morning or even early afternoon. Most locations will be in the 40s by the afternoon hours and drop into the upper 20s overnight.

Tuesday looks drier during the daytime hours, at least for now, but it will be much colder. Highs will top out in the mid-40s.

The 35th annual Mountain Classic starts next week and, for the first time in several years, it looks like we might be snow-free. Stay tuned!

