2 NKY doctors indicted, accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Kentucky doctors after they were accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances.

According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted Dr. Kendall Hansen and Dr. Michael Fletcher in separate cases on Nov. 18.

Both physicians are listed as practicing at Interventional Pain Specialists in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

Federal agents accuse Hanson of getting other doctors to prescribe him high doses of opioids.

According to his indictment, Hansen allegedly wrote prescriptions for employees and instructed them to give him the pills.

In a separate case, federal agents accuse Fletcher of writing prescriptions for controlled substances that were not for legitimate medical use.

Fletcher allegedly wrote oxycodone hydrochloride prescriptions on three counts, according to his indictment.

On Nov. 23, the Kentucky Board of Medical licensure restricted Hansen’s and Fletcher’s licenses, which prohibits them from prescribing controlled substances.

It is unclear as to what could happen to both Fletcher’s and Hansen’s patients.

The investigation for both doctors is ongoing.

