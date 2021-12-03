2 men brutally attack Tri-State veteran for disability money, prosecutor says

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men were convicted Thursday in Kenton County of attacking a disabled veteran.

Newly released footage shows the brutal beating Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders calls “senseless” and “violent.”

The incident happened in June 2020 at the Golden Tower Apartments in Covington.

Sanders says the men, Robert Stone and Anthony Cornist, targeted the 62-year-old Marine Corps victim for his disability money.

“[They] bum-rushed him,” the prosecutor said. “They forced their way into his apartment and immediately started assaulting the resident.”

The video shows Stone, the larger of the two, repeatedly hitting the victim—even kicking him while he’s on the ground.

Police are still trying to identify a woman who appears in the video with the two men.

Cornist and the victim lived in the apartments at the time and knew each other, though not well.

“This was two days after the victim received his disability check, so we can only presume that these two robbers thought they were going to get cash out of this victim, but it turns out they didn’t get anything,” Sanders said.

The prosecutor says the victim suffered a broken orbital and a fractured arm that required two surgically implanted pins to repair. The pins will be in his arm for the rest of his life.

“A very brutal attack,” Sanders said. “[...] It left our victim with a lifetime of pain. He is still on medication and has to get shots to deal with the pain.”

Stone and Cornist were found guilty of burglary, robbery and assault.

The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years for Stone and 17 years for Cornist. They will appear in court on Feb. 1, 2022, for sentencing.

If you know who the woman in the video is, you’re urged to contact Covington police at 859-292-2222.

