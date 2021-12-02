Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Sheriff John Hollan
Breathitt County Magistrate dies from health complications
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
ARH
ARH closes deal on Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Fire in Floyd County
Fire crews clear Floyd County fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
An Idaho State Trooper had a close call Wednesday as he was helping someone with car troubles.
DASHCAM: Trooper leaps concrete barrier to avoid truck