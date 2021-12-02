Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with Prestonsburg van theft

By Emily Bennett
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested after a van full of construction tools was stolen Monday from the parking lot at Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission.

William James was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto), and Ricky Adkins was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Prestonsburg Police Patrolman Shaun Little says the department received a complaint about a stolen van on Monday.

Within seven hours of beginning an investigation, police officers recovered the van in the Arkansas Creek community in Floyd County.

“I’m not sure what the reasoning behind taking the vehicle was, but the quick response of the patrolman here, the evening shift patrolman, they were able to recover the vehicle without any damage,” said Little.

Little says after they found the van, they arrested William James, but the construction tools were not there.

“While units were on scene there, they obtained more information on a possible location of tools that had been taken from the van,” Little said.

Police went to a home in the Martin community where some of the tools were found.

On Tuesday, patrolmen received a search warrant at the home in Martin and found more of the missing tools taken from the van.

“The value of the van and the tools is an excess of $30,000,” Little said.

Little says they also arrested Ricky Adkins at the home.

The van and most of the stolen tools have been returned to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing.

