Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police announced a trooper-involved shooting on Thursday.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting that happened around 10:45 Thursday morning.
Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner. They did not release the subject’s name.
