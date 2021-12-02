Advertisement

Total team effort powers Wildcats past West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kentucky beats West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Kentucky beats West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - All-American Rhyne Howard had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as the 16th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team topped No. 23 West Virginia 83-60 on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Dre’una Edwards also had a big game for the Cats. The Compton, California, native had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Kentucky. That marked the most blocked shots by a UK player since Alexis Jennings blocked six against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2016.

Kentucky (5-1) also got 13 points and four rebounds from freshman Jada Walker.

The Cats hit 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the floor in the game, including 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) from behind the arc. West Virginia connected on 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) of its shots, including four of 11 (36.4 percent) from the three-point range.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Credit: Sheriff John Hollan
Breathitt County Magistrate dies from health complications
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges

Latest News

WYMT Roundball Preview Show
WATCH: Girls’ Roundball Preview Show
5-star guard Reed Sheppard commits to Kentucky
Reed Sheppard on Naismith High School Boys Watch List
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Top 10 guard Robert Dillingham picks NC State over Kentucky
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) holds up The Governor's Cup following the team's win over...
Kentucky ranked No. 23 in College Football Playoff rankings