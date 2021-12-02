Total team effort powers Wildcats past West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - All-American Rhyne Howard had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as the 16th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team topped No. 23 West Virginia 83-60 on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Dre’una Edwards also had a big game for the Cats. The Compton, California, native had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Kentucky. That marked the most blocked shots by a UK player since Alexis Jennings blocked six against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2016.

Kentucky (5-1) also got 13 points and four rebounds from freshman Jada Walker.

The Cats hit 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the floor in the game, including 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) from behind the arc. West Virginia connected on 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) of its shots, including four of 11 (36.4 percent) from the three-point range.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.