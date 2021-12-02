Temporary Water Assistance now available to eligible Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of ongoing COVID-19 financial relief efforts, Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth will receive more than $18 million in federal aid.

The aid is designed to help households who are behind on water bills and are either facing disconnection or have already been disconnected.

The funding is from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and applications started Wednesday.

LIHWAP was funded through the Consolidated Appropriations act and American Rescue Plan Act.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to fresh drinking water,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will provide Kentuckians in need some relief by helping them continue to access critical water services.”

“If you are a Kentucky resident who qualifies for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, you may be considered for LIHWAP help as well,” Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “You can simply apply for LIHEAP and LIHWAP at the same time – all within one application – and provide your most recent bill.”

The program will be run by the state’s Community Action Agencies. You can apply by contacting your local community action agency, which you can find here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.