Skies clear to sunshine later, warmer trend continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some dreary conditions early, the sunshine should return by this afternoon. Our mild temperatures stick around too.

Today and Tonight

It shouldn’t be as chilly this morning as it was yesterday, thanks to some early cloud cover. That will move out pretty quickly and we should have some sunshine by lunchtime, if not before. Highs will climb into the mid-60s today and it will be breezy at times, with southwest winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Those winds should calm down tonight and the skies will stay clear. That will allow us to drop into the low to mid 40s across the region.

Extended Forecast

We’re looking at two more nice days on Friday and Saturday before we head into some uncertain times. Sunny skies and well above average temperatures highlight your Friday as highs soar into the mid to maybe even upper 60s. We’ll add some clouds in with our sunshine on Saturday but highs will still be in the upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday will start sunny but clouds will quickly increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will top out in the low 60s before crashing into the low to mid-40s overnight with increasing rain chances.

Those rain chances continue into Monday morning before moving out. Skies should clear late in the day, which should allow us to claw our way back into the mid-40s for highs.

Models are still trying to figure out the rest for now.

Stay tuned!

