Skeletal remains found in Eastern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A search for a missing person in the Mount Zion area of Pulaski County led to the discovery of human remains on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Greg Speck announced the findings in a news release Thursday evening.

Police say evidence near the remains led them to believe they are the remains of Roy Chumley, who was reported missing on October 4, 2021.

The Coroner picked up the skeletal remains and took them to the state medical examiner’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave an anonymous tip at the office web page.

