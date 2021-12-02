Shop with a Trooper comes to Hazard

Advertisement

Shop with a Trooper in Hazard(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was the last of a two-day event with “Shop with a Trooper” that Kentucky State Police Post 13 hosts.

The first stop was yesterday in Whitesburg, and today’s stop was the Hazard Walmart.

With the help of 18 troopers, more than 100 kids got toys, clothes and other items for the holiday season.

The JROTC from Perry County Central High School volunteered to make sure everything went smoothly.

Trooper Matt Gayheart thanked the community and everyone else involved. He said the event could not have happened without them.

We will have more on the event tonight on WYMT.

