Second person arrested after barn burglary in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation into the burglary of a barn in Wayne County has led to a second arrest.

The burglary took place near the end of October at a barn on Lewis Kelly Road.

Several tools and electrical equipment was taken.

On November 9, deputies arrested Raymond Reynolds and got an arrest warrant for Jeremiah J. Hall.

On December 2, a Wayne County deputy watched a truck make a traffic violation while traveling on KY-3106.

The truck was stopped, and police determined the driver was Jeremiah Hall.

During the traffic stop, the deputy deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free-air sniff around the truck.

After the investigation, a narcotic smoking pipe, a syringe and drug paraphernalia were found.

A search inside the truck led to deputies finding a set of digital scales and meth.

Hall, of Mount Vernon, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He was charged with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition in connection to the barn, and he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in connection to the traffic stop.

