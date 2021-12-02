Pikeville looks for redemption in state title game

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In November of 1987, the Pikeville Panthers captured their first state title over Russellville. Chris McNamee, then a tight end for the Panthers, hopes to add another title win over Russellville as head coach.

Pikeville is no stranger to Kroger Field, making the trip in 2018 and winning the Class 1A title in 2019.

“I think that they’ve all grown up since then, hopefully the shock’s not gonna be there like it was the first time we went in ‘18, walking into Kroger Field and seeing that kind of atmosphere so I think it’s really, our older guys are doing a great job keeping our younger guys in check just as far as this is another game, just in a different spot,” said Coach McNamee.

In 2020, the Panthers’ season ended in a heartbreaking district championship loss to Hazard.

“Getting it taken away from us last year didn’t feel good at all but going back this year knowing that we should have been there last year. This is our year, it’s my last year, need to prove to everyone in the state that we’re supposed to be there,” said senior wide receiver Zac Lockhart.

Fourteen seniors will play their last game on Friday, their third trip to Kroger Field in their high school career.

“We’ve all played football together since we were, like, in little league. So to get a chance to come back and play at the state championship game with all those guys and Isaac, Zac and everybody else on that team. It’s a huge opportunity for us and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said senior lineman Landon Hammock.

Coach McNamee has a unique opportunity to win a third state title alongside one of his sons. Andrew McNamee played wide receiver on the 2015 championship team, and Isaac McNamee played quarterback on the 2019 team.

“Round here it doesn’t happen too often, you don’t hear of many schools going and winning two. There’s a couple of them every now and then but it doesn’t happen very often, most people just dream to make it there and most people don’t. To win two would be awesome, especially with me and my dad,” said senior quarterback Isaac McNamee.

Pikeville will face off against Russellville for the first time since the 1987 title game on December 3 at 12 p.m. at Kroger Field

