Matney’s Magic: Johnson Central plays for late head coach in state championship

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Johnson Central Golden Eagles, their goal each season is to win a state title.

But this season has a bigger meaning.

With the passing of head coach Jim Matney... The team was now playing for something bigger than themselves.

“We don’t just play the game for Coach Matney, we play every play for Coach Matney and we don’t take plays off and we want him to be proud of what we do and the kids playing their game and the coaches calling their game and I think he would be awful proud of not only the players but the coaching staff here,” said interim head coach Steve Trimble.

It hasn’t been easy getting back to Kroger Field, from slow starts to dealing with grief and playing on the road in the region championship.

“They could’ve laid down and quit lot of kids probably would have but not this group you know they have always had this mentality that coach instilled in them to be a winner and that life isn’t always fair and you have to pick yourself up and keep going,” Trimble said.

Day after day, week after week, the Golden Eagles were reminded of what they’re fighting for.

“I feel after that we had no other choice to go all the way and give it all we had because that’s what he would’ve wanted us to do if we was still here,” said senior tight end Jacob Cain.

With a 12th man on their side, they’ve reached the top of the mountain. With one more hill to climb, they face a familiar foe in Boyle County.

“We have a saying keep our blinders on and focus on this game and don’t let any of the outside stuff get to us nothing anybody says just focus on the game we have,” said senior defensive back Jacob Cain.

Giving their all to win it for the man that showed them the way.

“Being able to have that opportunity to go out there and get him one more and honestly get us seniors one more honestly is what I think he would want,” said Pelfrey.

“It was really important to us as a team and coaches and as a community to get back to Kroger for him and to get back on track to win a state championship,”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.