KSP: Teenager charged with Terroristic Threatening

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) was contacted by Bell County High School officials about a possible school threat made by a student.

After investigating, deputies found a 16-year-old boy made verbal threats to other students on Wednesday.

The students reported the threats to staff members at the school.

The boy was suspended from the school on the same day the threats were reported.

The 16 year old was arrested in Middlesboro and charged with Terroristic Threatening.

He is being held at the Breathitt County Detention Center.

According to KSP, this was a controlled incident and no students are in any danger from this threat.

