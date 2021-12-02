Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Post 13 preps for ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

Credit: Matt Gayheart
Credit: Matt Gayheart(Matt Gayheart)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 are gearing up for their upcoming Cram a Cruiser event.

The community is invited to donate non-perishable food items for the cause, which helps less fortunate families during the holidays.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said events like this are important for the season.

“All the food that’s donated and collected stays right here in our communities,” he said. “So, it will be donated back to people in need right here in our post district. So, we’re affecting the people that are neighbors essentially.”

Trooper Gayheart added they are also accepting donations at Post 13 before the event takes place.

Everything will take place at the Hazard Walmart Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

