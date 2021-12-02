Advertisement

Kentucky passes 11,000 COVID-19 deaths, numbers increase across the board

COVID
COVID(KY3)
By Ethan Sirles and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,841 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 792,015.

718 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 987 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 259 people remain in the ICU, with 132 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.20%.

The Governor also announced 40 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 11,027.

89 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County leads the state with an incidence rate of 110.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

