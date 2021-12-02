Kentucky approaches 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 3,312 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 789,225.

845 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 948 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 249 people remain in the ICU, with 123 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.56%.

The Governor also announced 44 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,987.

84 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Carroll County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 96.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

