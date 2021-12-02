Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Omicron Variant
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Credit: Sheriff John Hollan
Breathitt County Magistrate dies from health complications
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession, theft, among other charges

Latest News

FILE
Temporary Water Assistance now available to eligible Kentuckians
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged
People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in...
Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa