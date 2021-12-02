Advertisement

Healthcare workers discuss ‘pandemic fatigue’ following new Omicron COVID-19 variant

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors are once again talking about “pandemic fatigue”, the phrase used to describe feelings of anxiety or despair many may be experiencing as the pandemic continues.

“It is very important that we keep mental health concerns at the forefront of this pandemic in addition to our physical health,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

With the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, many are wondering if this pandemic fatigue will worsen.

“Many of the things that we do to protect us physically, the social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings, they have a negative impact on our mental well-being,” he added.

Lockard added that even if we see physical isolation starting to pick back up, it’s important to not isolate ourselves socially. Keeping in touch with our loved ones is crucial.

If you feel overwhelmed or anxious about the new variant and everything related to COVID-19, it’s best to acknowledge these emotions:

“We feel guilty that we’re having these feelings, that we’re stressed out, but we should feel that it’s okay to say ‘hey, I’m just not mentally able to do this today. I need to take a step back,’ and do those things to keep ourselves mentally healthy,” said Lockard.

Lockard added that it is important to recognize when you or a loved one needs professional help.

Kentucky River Community Care offers several mental health related resources for those who are interested.

