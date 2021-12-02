Gov. Andy Beshear to announce program to target Kentucky’s nursing shortage

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) and Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) are announcing a new educational and employment opportunity for nursing students.

On Thursday, December 2 UPIKE President, Dr. Burton J. Webb, PMC President and CEO, Donovan Blackburn and Governor Andy Beshear shared the creation of a fellowship program for nursing students which guarantees employment upon completion.

The opportunity is the continuation of a memorandum of cooperation between UPIKE and PMC to address the ongoing nursing shortage in Kentucky.

